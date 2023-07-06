Bhopal: Women Employees To Get 7 Days’ Addl CLs, Order Issued

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government, in an attempt to woo female voters, gave another gift to women employees on Wednesday.

The General Administration Department issued an order for seven days’ additional casual leaves (CL) for women.

The state government gives 13 days’ CL to all its employees, and this practice has been in vogue since 1964. The previous order has been amended, and now, the women employees will be given 20 days’ CL.