IIM-Indore, City Police Join Forces For  Research On Missing Children

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and police commissioner Makrand Deouskar exchange MoU papers at police headquarters on Wednesday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore and Indore police have joined forces to prepare an action plan to prevent crimes related to human trafficking, missing and kidnapped kids.

An MoU to this effect was signed between IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and police commissioner Makrand Deouskar during a programme at the auditorium at police headquarters on Wednesday. Additional DCP (headquarters) Maneesha Pathak Soni shared the number of cases related to missing and kidnapped persons from Indore in the past some years.

“In the present scenario,” Deouskar said, “human trafficking crimes and cases pertaining to persons going missing are on the rise for some time. “Mostly girls go missing or get kidnapped,” he said. Though missing and kidnapped children are being traced effectively by the police, why such cases are increasing and if the children themselves are leaving their homes, what is making them do that.

Read Also Indore: Anticipatory Bail Denied In RSS Defamation Case

“IIM Indore in collaboration with the Indore police will conduct research in this regard. Based on the research outcome, an action plan will be prepared to prevent such cases/crimes,” he said.

Deouskar said that every possible effort will be made to provide whatever resources and information is required for the research. Rai said that the work of the police is very challenging and full of responsibility and expectations.

“The cases of human trafficking and missing persons are increasing. Though the police are doing their best by making better use of their resources, reforms are needed for preparing the police to take better actions in such cases. Therefore, IIM Indore has decided to work together with the police.

“A team of IIM Indore will contact the police and the social organisations working in this direction and the relatives of missing children to make a better diagnosis of the internal and external reasons for their departure or kidnapping to see how that diagnosis can be used in the interest of the society,” he said.

Read Also Bhopal: Man Booked For Awarding Triple Talaq To Wife On Court Premises

“Based on the analysis, a detailed research report will be prepared by IIM Indore. On the basis of the research, a model will be prepared which will be incorporated in the working of the police,” he added.

Additional commissioner of police Rajesh Hingankar (crime) said that they will provide IIM Indore with all important resources required for the research. “We are full of hope that the research will help us in ensuring that no one goes missing from their homes,” he added.

Additional commissioner of police (law and order) Manish Kapooria, DCP (headquarters) Jagdish Davar, Additional DCP Rupesh Dwivedi, and staff of women's police station and women's security branch, child welfare officers posted in various police stations in the city and others were present during the occasion.

Read Also Bhopal: Five Who Had Hacked Teen To Death In Berasia Held