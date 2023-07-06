Bhopal: Five Who Had Hacked Teen To Death In Berasia Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Berasia police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old teenager boy, who was found dead in a forest in the locality on Sunday evening, the police said.

The police added that two persons were the mastermind of the cold-blooded murder, who had planned to steal the goats of the victim man and sell them to make a quick buck.

Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Girish Tripathi said that the arrested accused have been identified as Shoaib, Raja, Faiz, Jahid and Amir, who had hit a rod on Zubair Khan’s (16) head, following which he fainted. The accused then also smashed his face using a huge stone to conceal his identity.

All five accused made away with Khan’s goats and ferried them to Shoaib’s place using a loading vehicle. Shoaib had assured fair distribution of money procured by selling of goats among all the accused.

The police, while conducting investigations, came to know that the accused and the goats had travelled on foot for at least 3 kilometres, after which they took the goats through a loading vehicle. They sifted through the CCTV footages of the area, from where they picked the trail of the accused and took them into custody.