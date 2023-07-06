Indore: Anticipatory Bail Denied In RSS Defamation Case  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court denied anticipatory bail to the accused who had published an allegedly objectionable videographic and photographic content related to RSS on his portal.

Advocate Rajesh Joshi who is also the complainant in the case said that the court of Girraj Prasad Garg rejected the anticipatory bail of Varun Agrawal director of Encounter News portal, Jalandhar.

He said that the accused posted fake videos on social media with the aim of defaming the RSS. He said that he saw a post on Facebook posted by ID named Piyush Ahir is hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and also defaming the RSS.

A complaint was made at the Lasudia Police Station after which the prime accused in the case, the operator of the portal, had applied for interim bail which was rejected by the court.

