IIT Indore To Confer Degrees On 564 Students On July 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 564 students will be bestowed degrees by Indian Institute of Technology Indore in its 11th convocation on July 15.

This is the largest number of students graduating from IIT Indore since its inception in 2009.

Prof Volker Epping, president, Leibniz University, Hannover, Germany, is chief guest of the convocation and Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, chairman, Axilor Ventures, co-founder Infosys, and president, Infosys Science Foundation, will be guest of honour.

IIT Indore BoG chairman Prof Deepak B Phatak chairperson, BoG will preside over the ceremony which will be hosted by institute director Prof Suhas S Joshi.

The batch of 564 students includes 79 students of 15 PhD programmes, 297 students of 5 BTech programmes, 63 students of MTech programmes, 25 students of 3 MS (Research) programmes and 100 students of 5 MSc programmes. The first batch of students of MS (Research) programmes in Space Science & Engineering and Humanities & Social Science and MTech in Electric Vehicle Technology and Space Engineering will also be graduating in this convocation.

There are 3 recipients of gold medal (ie President of India, Buti Foundation and VPP Menon), 8 recipients of institute silver medals in different categories and a recipient of the Best BTech project award.

