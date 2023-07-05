Indore: RTO Launches Drive To Check School Vans

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of a school van with 10 students in it catching fire recently, the regional transport office launched a checking drive of school vans on Tuesday.

Officials said, on Tuesday more than 70 vehicles were checked. The RTO officials seized four vans and two buses for flouting safety guidelines. Action was taken on four vans which were carrying school children in without permits.

A fine of Rs 40,000 was imposed on these vehicles for violating various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Madhya Pradesh Taxation Act.

“In view of safety of school children, a special checking campaign of school vehicles was conducted by the regional transport office, Indore and divisional flying squad at several areas in the city,” said officials.

They checked permits, fitness, insurance, PUC, tax proof and general maintenance. The speed governors of the vehicles were also checked.

Also, department officials took feedback from the children and parents regarding the speed of the vehicle and the behaviour of the driver and conductor. They also checked to see whether the van driver or bus driver was making school children sit on the CNG tank.

During the drive, the department officials also checked fire safety measures. They checked fire extinguishers, their expiry dates etc.