Indore: Truckers Seek CM’s Time To Complaint Against Corruption In RTOs

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association (ITOTA) are up in arms against the alleged corruption in the regional transport offices of the state and asked the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure ease of doing business in the state for the transporters.

Along with releasing an open letter, the truckers have also threatened to launch a movement against the government if their demands were not met. President of ITOTA CL Mukati said that they have been seeking time from the chief minister for a long time to put forward our demands but to no avail.

Mukati said...

“We have submitted various demand letters to him but the chief minister and the concerned officials are not paying any heed to it. We are raising our demands along with exposing the corruption in RTO offices but they are falling on deaf ears,” Mukati said adding, “The corruption by ARTO in Bhopal has been exposed recently and the same condition is prevailing across the state, majorly at the check posts.

We have to visit the RTOs multiple times even when most of the services are online. The reason behind the same is that the officials do not clear the files without taking the bribe.”

Other demands of the truck operators

1. Like Gujarat and Assam, issuance of temporary permits for buses (issued under Section 87 (1) (C) for religious pilgrimage, procession picnic etc.) and national permits for trucks, and auto-approval should be done online as the work has been shifted on NIC portal.

2. Paperless system should be implemented in the RTO offices of the state as work has been shifted to VAHAN portal with which people do not have to visit the RTO office unnecessarily and the wastage of tons of paper can also be stopped.

3. System of automatic approval of online applications should be done when it is not resolved in 10 days. It will ensure the time limit for the work as officials keep the files for months with them and do not clear the file ‘easily’.