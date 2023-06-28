Indore: After Just 6 Months, Tiwari Is Back As DAVV Exam Controller

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After just a mere six months, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has brought Ashesh Tiwari –the longest-serving exam controller – back to the post.

Citing directives from vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma issued an appointment order stating that Tiwari would hold additional responsibility of exam controller for two years.

Tiwari is also a faculty member at Institute of Engineering and Technology, an entity of DAVV. Previously, Tiwari had served as exam controller for eight years before he vacated the chair for Prof SS Thakur who was sent on deputation to DAVV as exam controller in November last year.

However, Thakur resigned from the post without sharing the reason for his move. He had walked out of the university on June 1. As Tiwari was in Germany when Thakur had left the university, the VC appointed deputy registrar Rachna Thakur as in-charge exam controller till further orders.

After Tiwari returned, the university officers tried in vain to persuade him to take up the exam controller’s charge once again. Tiwari, who had put in papers as exam controller on four occasions in his eight years of tenure (all four times his resignation was rejected), was unwilling to take up the same post once again.

However, registrar Ajay Verma convinced him to take charge once again as the exam department, which is short-staffed, required someone experienced at the helm.