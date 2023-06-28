 MP: Important Trains Not Stopping At Sehore, Says Congress Leader
The ruling party is not paying attention to price rise and unemployment, Tomar said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Representative Pic/ PTI

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress Committee president, Balveer Tomar, has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching Vande Bharat Express trains, the important trains are not stopping at Sehore station.

The ruling party is not paying attention to price rise and unemployment, Tomar said. Residents have been demanding stoppage of important trains at Sehore station for a long time, he said.

The BJP leaders failed to get a stoppage for Vande Bharat Express trains at Sehore, but they went to Bhopal station for photo operation on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was flagging off the train, Tomar said.

Vande Bharat not meant for poor

Narmadapuram:  MP Congress Committee spokesperson Rajkumar Kelu Upadhyay has said Vande Bharat Express train is not meant for the ordinary people.

The fair between Rani Kamalapati railway station and Jabalpur is Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,000 and, from Bhopal to Indore, it is between Rs 1,600 and Rs 900, Upadhyay said.

