MP: Pipariya Residents Not Getting Power, Water For Three Days

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Pipariya city and its adjoining areas have not been getting power supply for the past three days. Undeclared power cuts have damaged the electrical equipment as well as stopped water supply.

The residents of Haghwans, Bijanwada and Silari, adjacent to the city, are living in darkness at night. Residents of HathanVais and SaurabhVais have said that power cut is part of their daily life, but they have not been getting electricity for the past three days.

According to another resident Om Maheshwari, the power department cuts electricity without any information. Similarly, a resident of Pipariya city Rahul Gagrani, their life has become miserable because of lack of electricity.

The officials of the electricity department work throughout the year to maintain power supply lines, but as soon as the monsoon begins, their tall claims on maintenance fall flat, a resident Atul Parsai said.

Lack of power supply has also hit water supply...

Now, the residents are asking the people’s representatives through social media the reasons for power cuts in the city, but the Congress and the BJP are keeping mum on the issue.

According to the residents, the Congress leaders, who have submitted a memorandum against Adipurush film, have never spoken about power failure.

Lack of power supply has also hit water supply. According to in-charge of Nal Jal branch Arun Singh, Nagar Palika supplies water through tanks and wells.

Nevertheless, whenever electricity goes off, water supply stops, since there is no pressure in water supply line, he said.

To give pressure to pipelines, he has to switch on the motor, which may burn the machine, he said. Once a motor gets burnt, it takes two days to repair, Singh said.