 Bhopal: Woman, Son Die As Truck Hit Them In Khajuri Sadak Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman, Son Die As Truck Hit Them In Khajuri Sadak Area

Bhopal: Woman, Son Die As Truck Hit Them In Khajuri Sadak Area

Overloading and speedy driving have lead to death of mother and son.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four of a family riding on a motorcycle was hit by a truck on Bypass in Khajuri Sadak area on Monday evening. In the accident, mother died on the spot and the son succumbed to injuries in Hamidia hospital. The condition of father and son is critical, police said.

Overloading and speedy driving have lead to death of mother and son. The police said Bairagarh residents Dhan Singh Malviya, his wife Bhuri Bai, son Vinay (15) and Chintu were returning from Sehore after attending a family function.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress Planning Major Reshuffle Ahead Of Polls
article-image

The accidents happened at about 7.15 pm at bypass crossing. Bhuri Bai died on the spot. Her husband and two sons were admitted in Hamidia Hospital.

During course of treatment Vinay died and the condition of Dhan Singh and Chintu is said to be critical. The police have registered the case against the driver and started investigation.

Read Also
MPSEDC: With An Eye On ‘Super Computer’, Goverment To Invite C-DAC To MP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Woman, Son Die As Truck Hit Them In Khajuri Sadak Area

Bhopal: Woman, Son Die As Truck Hit Them In Khajuri Sadak Area

Bhopal: Unable To Bear Study Pressure, School Girl Flees, Rescued From Ambala

Bhopal: Unable To Bear Study Pressure, School Girl Flees, Rescued From Ambala

Bhopal: BJP Leader Kills Wife As She Stopped Him From Taking Alcohol

Bhopal: BJP Leader Kills Wife As She Stopped Him From Taking Alcohol

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Crowd Cheers As Vande Bharat Express Arrives From Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Crowd Cheers As Vande Bharat Express Arrives From Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior