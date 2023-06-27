Bhopal: Woman, Son Die As Truck Hit Them In Khajuri Sadak Area

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four of a family riding on a motorcycle was hit by a truck on Bypass in Khajuri Sadak area on Monday evening. In the accident, mother died on the spot and the son succumbed to injuries in Hamidia hospital. The condition of father and son is critical, police said.

Overloading and speedy driving have lead to death of mother and son. The police said Bairagarh residents Dhan Singh Malviya, his wife Bhuri Bai, son Vinay (15) and Chintu were returning from Sehore after attending a family function.

The accidents happened at about 7.15 pm at bypass crossing. Bhuri Bai died on the spot. Her husband and two sons were admitted in Hamidia Hospital.

During course of treatment Vinay died and the condition of Dhan Singh and Chintu is said to be critical. The police have registered the case against the driver and started investigation.