MPSEDC: With An Eye On ‘Super Computer’, Goverment To Invite C-DAC To MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is mulling over installing a ‘super computer’ of C-DAC to change the educational and research scenario of the state.

A delegation of Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation is leaving for Pune on Tuesday to look into the possibilities to bring the services of the organisation to the state.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is an Indian autonomous scientific society, operating under the Union ministry of electronics and information technology.

The C-DAC currently does not have any office in Madhya Pradesh and the officials’ delegation is going to invite the organisation to come to the state. In near future, the company can also extend its branch to Madhya Pradesh.

Assistant director, (MPSEDC) Nikhil Dubey told Free Press that a meeting has been scheduled with the director of the C-DAC in Pune. The delegation will discuss with officials the state requirements. Discussion on the extension of the office of C-DAC in the state will also be taken up.

For the extension, the team will prepare a report and submit it to the state government, said Dubey. Sources informed that in the first phase their key point is to use the ‘super computer’ of the organisation for storing data of the state.

Secondly, the government is also looking at its potential in the field of education. The government wants to run the course of the C-DAC as it is highly advanced in nature and also has a high ratio of generating employment.

Third point relates to research and development. The state government wants to conduct various researches and for that they need the experts; the organisation has required experts.

The fourth key point is pertaining to ‘industry’ demand, like processing of the data. Currently, the state does not have such bandwidth which can perform high speed processing.

Many companies are involved in data processing, but in the state no high processing units are operational. If the C-DAC becomes ready to provide the computing ability to the state, a big boom in the IT sector can be seen in near future.

The state government is eying on the C-DAC products and services like, high performance computing, strategic electronics, multilingual and heritage computing, software technologies cyber security and forensics, quantum computing, health informatics, education and training and few more.