Indore: Water Scarcity Hits MTH Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the city has seen a bout of pre-monsoon showers, there is no relief for patients and their family members in Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital who are facing trouble due to the unavailability of water.

Not only the attendants but the doctors too are facing the problem due to the water scarcity in the hospital. According to the staff, water scarcity is prevailing in the hospital for the last two weeks but has become worse in the last couple of days.

The hospital administration has asked the Indore Municipal Corporation to provide four tankers of water in a day i.e. two for morning and two for evening. However, the hospital is getting only two small tankers per day which is insufficient to fulfil the demand of the hospital.

The attendants can be seen running around the campus to get water for their patients while the junior doctors have also lodged a complaint with MGM Medical College Dean and hospital administration for the same. This sorry situation has arisen as the tubewells in the premises have dried up and the water supplied through the Narmada line connection is not sufficient.

Superintendent of MTH Hospital Dr Nilesh Dalal said that they are arranging for more tankers to fulfil the need. “We have asked the municipal corporation to provide more water tankers and the situation will be improved soon,” he added.

