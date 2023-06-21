 Indore: 116 Kg Mhow Girl Undergoes Free Bariatric Surgery At MY Hospital
Docs expect weight to reduce to 60 kg in 6 months. Usha Thakur intervenes to provide staplers for patient.

article-image
Representational image/ Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Mhow girl weighing 116 kg underwent free bariatric surgery at MY Hospital recently. The girl was suffering from many other diseases due to obesity and was facing problem even in walking. 

According to the doctors, the surgery was successful and the patient would lose weight in 6 months. It is expected that her weight will reduce to 60 kg. 

Surgeon Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya and his team performed the surgery and informed that cabinet minister Usha Thakur had intervened to extend help for the girl and to get her the required staplers worth Rs 1 lakh.

The 26-year-old girl resident of Janapav was suffering mentally and physically due to obesity. 

“The surgery is free in the hospital but the stapler used during the operation has to be brought by the patient at own expense. In this case, this expenditure was coming to about Rs 1 lakh and due to weak financial condition Minister Usha Thakur directed the medical college dean to arrange the staplers,” Dr Ghanghoriya said. 

Dr Arvind Ghanghoria of the Surgery Department of MYH told that the girl was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. 

He also added that bariatric surgery was started in MY Hospital about eight years ago. So far, about 170 surgeries have been done in the hospital. MY Hospital is the only government hospital in the state where bariatric surgery is performed.

