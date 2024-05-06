Indore: Two Arrested, Two Minors on the Run in Weaver's Stabbing and Robbery Case

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MIG police arrested two individuals for stabbing and mugging a weaver while two minor perpetrators are on the run, police said on Sunday.

The police recovered the robbed mobile phone, a motorcycle and a sharp edged knife used in the crime. The incident took place near MR 9 Square on Friday and a case of attempted murder and robbery was registered against the accused.

According to the police, one Jitendra Dhule of Khajrana area lodged a complaint with MIG police stating that he was returning after finishing his work of weaving and was talking on mobile phone near Amar Vilas Hotel when four unidentified individuals came on two motorcycles from LIG Square side around 6.30 pm. The accused began to argue with him and stabbed him with a knife on head, back and leg and fled from there after robbing his mobile phone. The police began an investigation into the cases and examined several CCTVs footage near the spot and identified two accused.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Aditya Thakur and Bhupendra Singh of Krishna Bagh Colony from Robert Square. While two of their minor accomplices are evading the police. During the interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to their crime and informed police that they committed the crime with an intention to rob the mobile phone of the victim. The accused mug people to fulfill their intoxication needs. The accused Aditya has previously been booked for assaulti and both the accused are being further interrogated to trace their criminal records.