Indore: Habitual Offender Arrested with Illicit Pistol by Crime Branch and Annapurna Police; Booked Under Arms Act

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of crime branch and Annapurna police arrested a habitual offender for carrying an illicit pistol, police said on Sunday. The officials recovered the pistol with a live cartridge from his possession.

The police received a tip-off that the accused was roaming near Lalbagh Ground with an intention to commit crime. The officials reached the mentioned place and nabbed the accused. The accused had previously been booked in nine cases including molestation, assault and other serious crimes in different police stations of the city and previously been sent to jail.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ali Baba Khan of Millat Nagar. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act and is being questioned for any previous criminal activities.

Man Held with Stolen Gold Jewellery

The crime branch arrested a person for stealing gold jewellery from locked houses and recovered two to three gold ornaments, police said on Sunday.

The officials received information that an individual was looking for customers to sell gold ornaments at a cheaper price in Tilak Nagar area. They reached the mentioned place and nabbed the accused after cordoning off the area.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sagar Sabkad of Scheme No 140. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and informed police that he used to target locked houses. He used to do recce of the houses before going for work with his brother-in-law. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC and is being previously booked in Tilak Nagar police station.