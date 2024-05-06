Indore: Teen Girl Attempts Suicide in Ujjain After Mom’s Rebuke for Failing in Class X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl from Indore attempted to commit suicide in Ujjain on Sunday after she was scolded by her mother for failing in Class X board exam.

She jumped from the roof of Manibhrad Hotel located in Kartik Chowk, Ujjain while talking on the phone and was admitted to the District Hospital there. Later, after the arrival of the girl’s mother and sister, she was referred to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore, where her condition was reported to be critical till the filing of this report as she has sustained severe injuries in her spinal cord.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that Jyoti daughter of Raju Yavar, a resident of Kachi Mohalla, had run away from home on Saturday evening after being scolded by her mother. The family members of the girl lodged a missing complaint with MG Road police. Later, they received information that the girl had fallen from the fourth floor of a hotel in Ujjain.

Earlier, Kharakuan police of Ujjain said that the girl was staying in room number 401 of Manibhrad Hotel. Police are interrogating five youths in connection with the case.

Chandraprakash Mishra (20), a resident of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, Suraj Pandey (20), a resident of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, Rudra Pandey (20), a resident of Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh and Akshay Dubey found the minor alone in the bus on their way to Ujjain from Omkareshwar. They made arrangements for her to stay at the hotel.

Suraj Pandey told that on Sunday morning when they were preparing to leave for darshan in Ujjain and were waiting for the girl’s family, the girl came out of her room while talking on the phone and fell on the roof of a house adjacent to the hotel.