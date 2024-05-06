Lok Sabha Polls: Robust Power Arrangements on Border of Neighboring States Too

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply at polling booths across the region.

Responding to directives from the Election Commission of India, the company has mobilized 15 superintending engineers to meticulously review electricity distribution systems in their respective areas. A focal point of the preparations has been the testing of power distribution systems at booths situated near the borders of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

With approximately 18,500 booths falling under the purview of the company, meticulous planning and execution have been imperative. Under the jurisdiction of West Discom, inspections have been conducted at strategic locations such as Bhim Phalia, Kalakhootam, and Khatapani along the Gujarat border in Jhabua district. Similarly, scrutiny has been extended to areas like Suhagarhi in Baraud of Agar-Malwa and Borda in Ratlam, ensuring that even remote locations are equipped with reliable power infrastructure.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar, emphasised the importance of continuous coordination between field officers, district election officers, and returning officers to guarantee seamless electricity provision. To facilitate immediate assistance, mobile numbers of linemen have been prominently displayed at polling booths.

“With voting scheduled for May 13 across 15 districts, the West Discom remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the democratic process through robust power arrangements, ensuring that electoral proceedings unfold smoothly and efficiently,” Tomar said.