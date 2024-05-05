MP: Nine-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Water Park; Kin Decide To Donate His Eyes

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old boy drowned in Crescent Water Park in Sehore on Sunday, the police said.

According to reports, the boy identified as Arush, son of Gaurav Rajput, resident of Saket Nagar in Bhopal, came to the water park with six members of his for picnic. As he jumped into the water of the park and went deep into it, he drowned.

When Arush’s mother saw him drown she raised an alarm and staffers of the park went to the spot and took the boy out of the pond which is not very deep. His family members took him to the Sehore district hospital where the doctors declared him dead. As the temperatures are very high because of the summer, a large number of people were present at the water park. After the postmortem, the body of the boy was handed over to the family.

In-charge of the Kotwali police station Girish dubey said a case would be registered and a probe conducted. The doctors of the district hospital said the family members of the boy decided to donate his eyes, for which a team from Bhopal is coming to Sehore. A case has been registered against two staffers of the park Raju Goswami and Raju Verma, the police said.