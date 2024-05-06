 Indore: World Laughter Day Celebrations Bring Joy and Awareness in Palsikar Colony
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: World Laughter Day Celebrations Bring Joy and Awareness in Palsikar Colony

Indore: World Laughter Day Celebrations Bring Joy and Awareness in Palsikar Colony

Additionally, a rally was taken out to encourage maximum voting, promote water and environmental conservation and foster social awareness, urging everyone to remain committed to these causes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 03:38 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Laughter Day, a programme was organised at Palsikar Colony, where the garden echoed with laughter on Sunday. 

Additionally, a rally was taken out to encourage maximum voting, promote water and environmental conservation and foster social awareness, urging everyone to remain committed to these causes.

Read Also
Indore: Teen Girl Attempts Suicide in Ujjain After Mom’s Rebuke for Failing in Class X
article-image

As the main guests, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, councilor Kanchan Gidwani and social worker Kishor Goyal joined the programme and extended greetings for World Laughter Day.  The event began with the offering of garlands to Lord Ganesha's portrait and lighting of lamps by the guests. 

Founding president Om Prakash Gupta, former president and mentor Dr DK Taneja, Balraj Sablok, senior vice-president Dr Bharat Rawat, president Kailash Chandra Khandelwal and others highlighted the health benefits of laughter yoga, encouraging its regular practice. Many artists - Ujjwal Swami, Ghanshyam Mittal, Dr. Garima Airan, Sunita Kumawat, Ramesh Murarka, and Virji Chhabda entertained everyone with their presentations.  Bird feed was distributed by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The guests urged everyone to make Indore number one in voting.

Read Also
Indore: Two Arrested, Two Minors on the Run in Weaver's Stabbing and Robbery Case
article-image

The programme was conducted by Kailash Chandra Khandelwal and Jasbirsingh Hora, with secretary Pradeep Agrawal and president of Modern Yoga Club, Yoga Guru S.P.S. Baghel, expressing gratitude. Hundreds of members gathered in the garden under the coordination of the Modern Yoga Club participated in the event.

Various comedy clubs from around the city, including Bhayaji Club Rajmohalla, Saket Nagar, Hasmukh Mahila Club Meghdoot, Ahilya Nagar, Manpasand, Lalbagh, Mahavir Nagar, Chhatri Bagh, Rajwada, Anoop Nagar and Footi Kothi, along with other organisations, showcased inspirational performances to promote laughter and good health. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: World Laughter Day Celebrations Bring Joy and Awareness in Palsikar Colony

Indore: World Laughter Day Celebrations Bring Joy and Awareness in Palsikar Colony

Indore: Teen Girl Attempts Suicide in Ujjain After Mom’s Rebuke for Failing in Class X

Indore: Teen Girl Attempts Suicide in Ujjain After Mom’s Rebuke for Failing in Class X

Lok Sabha Polls: Robust Power Arrangements on Border of Neighboring States Too

Lok Sabha Polls: Robust Power Arrangements on Border of Neighboring States Too

Lok Sabha Election: Despite One-Sided Polls, BJP Leaders Collecting Donations to Contest

Lok Sabha Election: Despite One-Sided Polls, BJP Leaders Collecting Donations to Contest

Indore: Two Arrested, Two Minors on the Run in Weaver's Stabbing and Robbery Case

Indore: Two Arrested, Two Minors on the Run in Weaver's Stabbing and Robbery Case