Indore: World Laughter Day Celebrations Bring Joy and Awareness in Palsikar Colony

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Laughter Day, a programme was organised at Palsikar Colony, where the garden echoed with laughter on Sunday.

Additionally, a rally was taken out to encourage maximum voting, promote water and environmental conservation and foster social awareness, urging everyone to remain committed to these causes.

As the main guests, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, councilor Kanchan Gidwani and social worker Kishor Goyal joined the programme and extended greetings for World Laughter Day. The event began with the offering of garlands to Lord Ganesha's portrait and lighting of lamps by the guests.

Founding president Om Prakash Gupta, former president and mentor Dr DK Taneja, Balraj Sablok, senior vice-president Dr Bharat Rawat, president Kailash Chandra Khandelwal and others highlighted the health benefits of laughter yoga, encouraging its regular practice. Many artists - Ujjwal Swami, Ghanshyam Mittal, Dr. Garima Airan, Sunita Kumawat, Ramesh Murarka, and Virji Chhabda entertained everyone with their presentations. Bird feed was distributed by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. The guests urged everyone to make Indore number one in voting.

The programme was conducted by Kailash Chandra Khandelwal and Jasbirsingh Hora, with secretary Pradeep Agrawal and president of Modern Yoga Club, Yoga Guru S.P.S. Baghel, expressing gratitude. Hundreds of members gathered in the garden under the coordination of the Modern Yoga Club participated in the event.

Various comedy clubs from around the city, including Bhayaji Club Rajmohalla, Saket Nagar, Hasmukh Mahila Club Meghdoot, Ahilya Nagar, Manpasand, Lalbagh, Mahavir Nagar, Chhatri Bagh, Rajwada, Anoop Nagar and Footi Kothi, along with other organisations, showcased inspirational performances to promote laughter and good health.