 Bhopal: Kamal Nath Admits Congress Pasted "Shivraj Nahi, Ghotala Raj" Posters
The move comes after "Wanted Corruption Nath" surfaced in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a rare case witnessed in political circles, Congress state chief Kamal Nath admitted that it was his party workers who pasted "Shivraj Nahi, Ghotala Raj" posters in the state capital, on Monday.

‘First BJP took the help of third party to fix my posters. In retaliation, the Congress workers put up posters disclosing scams by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’, said former chief minister Kamal Nath to media persons, here on Monday.

For past few days, both BJP and Congress have been indulged in the poster-war.

Earlier, posters portraying Kamal Nath as "Wanted Corruption Nath" was seen at Bhopal's Manisha market. Just two day after, posters reading "Shivraj nahi, Ghotala raj" were pasted in the city.

Purported posters also mentioned the various alleged scams including uniform scams, paper leak scams, Vyapam scams, dumper scams and e-tendering scams during Shivraj Singh Chouhan's tenure.

Nath also stressed that the BJP leaders have no work, but to curse Kamal Nath.

"MP Most Corrupt Currently, PM Must See"

Talking about the Prime Minister’s visit to Madhya Pradesh, Nath stated that the PM should see the corruption in the state, calling Madhya Pradesh the most corrupt state of the country, currently.

