Madhya Pradesh: Collector Chairs Time-Limit Meeting 

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure smooth distribution of sickle cell cards, collector Raghavendra Singh chaired a time-limit meeting where he reviewed preparations. The meeting was attended by chief executive officer (CEO) of the district panchayat Abhishek Chaudhary, additional collector Anupama Chauhan, SDM Alirajpur Lakshmi Gamad and other administrative officials.

During the meeting, Singh emphasised the significance of live telecasts at health and wellness centres, as well as at the gram panchayat level. The measure aims to increase awareness and accessibility to the distribution of sickle cell cards, scheduled for June 27. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of Munadi, an announcement made at the village level, to ensure maximum participation.

Inspectorial matters were not overlooked, as Singh stressed the need for meticulous document maintenance across all offices. Additionally, he provided essential guidelines regarding the district's transfer policy.

The efficient lifting and distribution of food grains were also on the agenda, with the collector instructing officials to complete the EKHY work within the specified time limit. The meeting also encompassed the progress of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) initiative.

Transportation of books received for schools was addressed, as the collector emphasised the timely delivery and distribution to ensure uninterrupted education for children. The availability of fertilisers and seeds in the district was also assessed. Enquiring about the progress of children's school admissions, Singh issued necessary instructions to further streamline the process.

