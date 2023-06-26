 MP: Tourist Guide Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At Gwalior Fort
Police are suspecting that Kalu died by suicide after jumping off the fort in an inebriated condition.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
MP: Tourist Guide Fluent In 22 Foreign Languages Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At Gwalior Fort

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tourist guide was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the foothills of the Gwalior fort on Monday morning. The guide, Kalu (25), was famous in the area for being fluent in 22 foreign languages despite the fact he attended school only till class 5. Police are suspecting that Kalu died by suicide after jumping off the fort in an inebriated condition. 

After receiving information, Bahodapur police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police are investigating the case from two angles to ascertain whether it was an accident or a deliberate crime.

Learnt Tourists' Language

Preliminary information has been received by the police that Kalu was addicted to smack. Recently, he had left his job as a tourist guide and spent his whole day high on drugs.

Kalu spent his childhood in Gwalior only. He learnt various foreign languages apart from Hindi and English by guiding tourists around the city and telling them stories about the Gwalior fort. Soon, he started conversing with tourists in their language.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

