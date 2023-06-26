 Bhopal: 'Disrespected', Another Scindia Supporter Rakesh Gupta Leaves BJP To Re-Join Congress In A 100-Car Convoy; WATCH
Bhopal: 'Disrespected', Another Scindia Supporter Rakesh Gupta Leaves BJP To Re-Join Congress In A 100-Car Convoy; WATCH

Just two ago, Scinidia loyalist Baijnath Singh Yadav, exited BJP and rejoined Congress.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The streak of Scindia supporters leaving the BJP for Congress seems to have no end this poll year! In yet another such episode, Shivpuri BJP vice-president Rakesh Gupta will join Congress on Monday.

The development comes barely two weeks after Scinidia loyalist Baijnath Singh Yadav, exited BJP and rejoined Congress.

article-image

Left For Bhopal with A Convoy

In a showcase of strength, Gupta has left for Bhopal with a caravan of hundreds of vehicles carrying 2000 supporters.

He will take Congress membership in presence of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former CM Digvijaya Singh today. 

Gupta is a staunch supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia and had left Congress in 2020 along with him to join BJP which led to the fall of 15-month Kamal Nath government.

article-image

'Felt Cheated And Disrespected'

Talking about leaving BJP, Gupta said that he was feeling "cheated and disrespected" in BJP.

Recently, another Scinida supporter Baijnath Yadav rejoined Congress in the presence of former CM Kamal Nath. 

According to political analysts, more BJP leaders are expected to rejoin Congress as the assembly elections are inch closer.

article-image

