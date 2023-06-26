 Madhya Pradesh: 8 Injured As Wedding Pandal Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Damoh, Visuals Surface
Madhya Pradesh: 8 Injured As Wedding Pandal Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Damoh, Visuals Surface

One of them said to have sustained serious injures and has been referred to Jabalpur for treatment, they said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: 8 Injured As Wedding Pandal Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Damoh | ANI

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Around eight people were attending a wedding function were injured when a pandal collapsed due to heavy rain and gusty wind in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Sunday night, the police said.



According to officials, around 7-8 people got injured after a wedding pandal collapsed in Damoh last night due to heavy rain and wind. The injured were sent to district hospital for treatment.

According to doctors at district Hospital, one person was in a critical state and was referred to Jabalpur, the condition of others was stable.

"Around 7-8 people were brought here for treatment. The condition of one was critical, and has been referred to Jabalpur. Other injured people are stable," Dr Amit Kumar said.

More details awaited.

