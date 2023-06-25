Bhopal: Monsoon Covers MP, Heavy Rain In The City

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon covered the whole of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Heavy rain lashed state capital on Sunday evening, leading to power cuts in Professor Colony, New Market, Shyamla Hills, Jahangirabad, Civil Lines, Roshanpura, Malviya Nagar.

The rain water entered houses near Karond Chowraha, Vivekanand Gate and Ratan Colony.

Orange alert has been issued for very heavy rain in Chhindwara and Seoni districts in next 24 hours. Heavy rain is likely in Balaghat, Dindori, Anuppur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Datia and Seoni.

According to meteorological department, widespread rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh in next 24 hours. In last 24 hours, Churhat recorded 100 mm rainfall while Bina and Bhind recorded 70 mm each. Mehgaon and Chaurai recorded 60 mm rainfall. Mangawan and Ranapur recorded 50 mm each. On Sunday, Jabalpur recorded 22.2 mm while Guna recorded 16 mm.

According to meteorological department, monsoon has advanced into Madhya Pradesh. There are chances flash floods in certain parts of the state till June 28.

A low pressure area exists over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and West Bengal coast. Cyclonic circulation exists over south Uttar Pradesh. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh.