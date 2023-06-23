Weather Update: Monsoon Likely To Arrive in MP This Weekend

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Biparjoy', which caused heavy rains in Niwari-Tikamgarh, has now shifted to Rewa-Shahdol. Due to this, heavy rain is expected in 8 districts of Rewa and Shahdol division on Friday. Apart from Rewa, Shahdol, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Umaria, Dindori and Anuppur may receive 3 inches or more of rain. There is a possibility of rain in Bhopal, Indore division as well.

It has been raining intermittently in Jabalpur since Friday morning. In Chhindwara too, the rain has made the weather pleasant. Pachmarhi also received its first rain of this season.

The south-west monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh over this weekend, even as parts of the state, including capital Bhopal and Indore, received pre-monsoon showers, an IMD official said on Friday.

Over the last two days, the eastern parts of the state bordering Chhattisgarh received rainfall, giving much-needed respite to citizens from the sweltering heat.

"The south-west monsoon is likely to hit Madhya Pradesh on June 24 or 25 and it is expected to set in over state capital Bhopal on June 26 or 27," India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal director R Balasubramanian told PTI.

By June 29, it is likely to cover the entire state, he said.

Last year, the monsoon had arrived in the state on June 16, a day before its normal schedule. By June 21, it had covered 80 per cent of the state.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, seven days behind its normal schedule.

According to Balasubramanian, three systems were bringing in moisture in Madhya Pradesh at present.

These systems are - a cyclonic circulation lying over central Uttar Pradesh, another cyclonic circulation over the west-central region and adjoining the north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, he said.

A trough line is running from south Punjab to central Uttar Pradesh, where one of the cyclonic circulations lay, the official said.

During the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Friday, many parts of the state received showers with Guna district recording the highest rainfall of 43.2 mm. Other districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, also witnessed rainfall during the same period, the IMD data said.

The maximum temperature in parts of the state hovered between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius following the intermittent showers since the last 48 hours, it said.