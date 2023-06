Bhopal: 27 SAS Officers Get IAS Cadre, DOPT Issues Notification

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government of India elevated 27 state administrative services officers (SAS) to IAS cadre on Thursday. It was done to fill the vacancies of 2021 and 2022.

Those who have been promoted are: Rajesn Kumar Jain, Pramod Shukla, Gajendra Singh Nagesh, Pratap Narayan Yadav, Anurag Saxena, Mallika Nigam Nagar, Ajija Jaffar, Sapna Solanki, Manjusha Vikrant Rai, Sanghamitra Gautam, Sanjana Jain, Sushmita Saxena, Kirti Khurasia, Jagdish Kumar, Disha Pranay Nagwanshi, DK Nagendra, Manoj Saryam, GS Dhurve, Ram Prakash Ahirwar, Abhay Singh Oreya, Sandeep Kerketa, Anjali Joseph, Rekha Rathore, Navneet Kumar Dhurve, Sojan Singh Rawat, Vandana Sharma and Archana Solanki.