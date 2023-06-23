Bhopal: Niwari Records 19cm Railfall, Orchha 15cm

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain lashed many parts of the state with Niwari recording 19 cm rainfall and Orchha 15cm in the last 24 hours. Prithavipur recorded 11cm rainfall and Mhow 7cm during this period. Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms with speedy wind for Sagar division, and districts like Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Bhind, Vidisha, Raisen, Harda.

Moderate rain is likely at Bhopal, Chambal, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Shahdol, Rewa divisions. According to the meteorological department, remnant of Biparjoy is present as a Low pressure area and has now been weakening, but very gradually. It is still making its presence felt with rains in some parts. At present, the system as a clearly marked Circulation is over parts of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.

There will be more rain in Madhya Pradesh for another two to three days. The system will shift from west to east, weakening but still visible in terms of weather activity. Ultimately, the system will merge with the low pressure coming up from the Bay of Bengal side. Now, a week-long activity is expected over Madhya Pradesh as the other system will give rains over the state.

