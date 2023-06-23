Bhopal: MPSD Admissions: 86 Appear In Final Round Of Auditions

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 86 candidates from all over the country showcased their acting skills at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city.

It was part of a four-day final round of auditions for admission to the two-year PG Diploma in Theatrical Arts, launched by the Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD). The audition began on June 20. The candidates were from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand. Candidates were asked to act on a given script. The judges divided the candidates into four groups and assigned them some theatrical exercises to assess their grasping power, direction, acting, dancing, singing, and team leading skills.

Film and theatre actor Mukesh Tiwari from Mumbai, actor and member of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Vani Tripathi, chairperson of Indian Theatre Department, Punjab University, Navdeep Kaur, director, NSD, Sikkim, Vipin Kumar and head of theatre department , Hyderabad University , Naushad Mohammed were judges for the round. Director of the School, Teekam Joshi told Free Press that out of these, 26 candidates will be selected in the final round.

“The list of selected candidates may be uploaded by June 26 on the official website of the school,” Joshi added. The inaugural session of the two-year PG Diploma in Theatrical Arts will begin from mid-July. The School was so far running a one-year diploma. The diploma will be awarded by the Raja Mansingh Tomar University, Gwalior and the course content will be broadly along the lines of the MA (Theatre) course run by the university.

Read Also Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh Raids Hookah Bars Across City