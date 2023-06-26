Madhya pradesh: Vehicle Carrying Poppy Husk Seized, 1 Held

FPJ

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a crackdown on illegal drug peddling, Ratangarh Police on Sunday seized a vehicle carrying 6 quintals of poppy-husk by conducting raid on Neemuch-Singoli Road.

Acting on a tip-off the police intercepted a pickup vehicle near Kanjarda Tiraha and carried out a search inside the vehicle. During the search, a number of poppy-husk sacks (35) were found and were seized. Karan Bhuiya (25) (a resident of Rajasthan) was taken into custody from the spot for his involvement in peddling while another person named Bhima Bhat of Neemuch managed to flee.

The seized drug weighs around 6 quintals. The culprits were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Police launched a manhunt to nab the absconders.

Ratangarh police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Yadav, outpost in-charge Shivraj Singh Khinchi and their team played a commendable role in the raid. Notably, poppy husk or doda chura remains from poppy capsule after opium is extracted and the seeds (khus khus) are removed. Poppy husk contains mild morphine.