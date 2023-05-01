MP: Labourer meets grisly end, body ran over by multiple vehicles in Jawad

Representative Image

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer crossing the Nayagaon highway in Neemuch was mowed down by an unknown vehicle and several other vehicles ran over the body, mutilating it beyond recognition, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Punda son of Phulia of Talavada, Jhabua with the help of his co-workers. They identified him through his clothes and body parts, scattered apart. Punda used to work at Ghasundi village.

Labourers working with him said that Punda left the village around 9 pm on Friday night to board a train for his home from Nayagaon. Co-workers themselves spotted the remains of the body and alerted the police on Saturday morning.

“Punda must have crossed the Nayagaon highway on foot when the first vehicle hit him. Several other vehicles coming from behind failed to spot the body and went over it,” said labourers. Tehsildar Yashpal Mujalde and municipality deputy engineer Namrata Sharma also reached the spot and sent the body to Ratlam after the district hospital authorities said they would not be able to perform the postmortem.

The body would be handed over to the family after post-mortem. Efforts are on to trace the accused vehicle driver, said police.