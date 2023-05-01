MP: R'sthan man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in Guna

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman from Guna has lodged a case against her husband who gave her triple talaq (instant divorce) outside the court.

On a complaint of Heena Bano, 29, a resident of Barkhedi, Ruthiyayi village, Raghogarh police registered an FIR against her husband Zaheer Khan, a resident of Barra, Rajasthan. Police booked him under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

In her complaint, Heena informed that she entered into a nikah with Zaheer about nine years back and the couple has one eight year daughter. After their nikah, Zaheer started beating and torturing Heena. The dispute between the couple escalated so much that, Zaheer threw Heena out of his house.

From the year 2019, she started living with her family at Barkhedi. Many times she asked Zaheer to take her home in Barra, but he did not do so

Hina told that she had filed a case of alimony against her husband Zaheer Khan in the Raghogarh court.

On Saturday, she was present at the court to appear in the maintenance case hearing in the court with her mother and relative. Zaheer was also there for the court hearing.

At around 3 pm, she was standing outside the court along with her mother and a relative, when Zaheer came and said that now "he has no relation with her or their daughter and he won’t keep her with him." Zaheer gave instant talaq (triple talaq). Before she or her family members could react, Zaheer went away from the spot.

The Supreme Court in 2017 termed triple talaq a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution and the Union government in 2018 brought in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which banned the method and stipulates a jail term of three years and fine for anyone practising instant talaq.

Zaheer Khan, resident of Baran in neighbouring Rajasthan, was booked on the complaint of his 29-year-old wife, who has been living at her maternal home since 2019 due to frequent quarrels with her husband, Raghogarh police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said.

"She had filed a case for maintenance from her husband in a court here. On Saturday, Khan arrived for a hearing and gave her triple talaq in the presence of her mother and relative," Bhargava said.

