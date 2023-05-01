MP: 95 people join Sanatan Dharma in presence of Dhirendra Krishna Shatri in Sagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 95 people from 50 families joined Sanatan Dharm in presence of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Sagar on Sunday. The event took place on the concluding day of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha. The 95 people had become Christians.

Shastri said, “Those who are involved in separating us from our religion will not live on Indian soil. These people are harmful for Sanatan religion.” He offered yellow scarf and announced that now they are the part of Sanatan Dharma. He said that people might go to any extent to harm him but he had no fear.

The members informed that they were offered goat, money, mosquito net and promised good life and were baptised some three months back. One of the women member said that the pastor had told them to remove mangal sutra, bindi because they had become Christians.