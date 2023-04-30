Bhopal: Kamal Nath to hold meeting with party office-bearers on Monday

Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath will hold meeting with district secretaries at MPCC office on Monday. The meeting will take place in less than a month. On April 3, a meeting was held in which District Congress Committee president, block president, district incharge, district secretaries and other party leaders were present.

The ex-CM is holding meetings with party leaders to prepare for Assembly elections to be held this year. State vice-president and general secretary Rajiv Singh told media persons that every district secretary would attend the meeting.

The officials have been told to bring updated information related to the work done at mandlam level, voter list upgradation and other organisational responsibilities given to them.

Earlier, Nath had asked office-bearers not to interfere in work of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents because their responsibilities were different. As per reports, Congress leaders were putting pressure on DCC presidents to appoint their supporters as block presidents and on other posts.

According to MPCC spokesperson Dipti Singh, Nath will address public meeting in Govindpura industrial area on World Labour Day, which is observed on May 1 every year.