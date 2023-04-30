MP: 5-bed hostel for cops’ daughters come up in Bhopal, Indore & Gwalior

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Girls’ hostel has been constructed in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior for daughters of police personnel. Each hostel is of 500 beds. The objective is to provide opportunities of higher studies to them and where they can also prepare for competitive examinations. Bhopal has 208-bed hostel, Indore has 162-bed hostel and Gwalior has 148-bed hostel.

Police constables, head constables, assistant sub inspectors and inspectors, whose salaries are not high, fail to give time to their family members. As a result, studies of their children suffer. To fill the gap, the police department’s welfare cell prepared the proposal to construct hostels only for girls in Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior.

The ADG (welfare) Vijay Katriya has issued directives for admission in hostels from July 1. The age of student should not be below 18 and not more than 26. The admission in the hostel can be given for maximum four years. One will have to apply through website for the admission.

In Bhopal and Indore, the DCP will be incharge of the hostel. In Gwalior, the ASP or DSP rank officer will hold charge to run the hostel.