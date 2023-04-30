Bhopal: Kuno administration reviews security measures after hunter’s arrest

Representative Image |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): After recent arrest of a hunter from Mongia tribe, the authorities at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district reviewed the security arrangements and took steps to strengthen the information network.

Sheopur District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma said that a list of habitual hunters had been provided to all the nearby police stations. “After hunter’s arrest, information network is being strengthened and patrolling has been increased,” he told Free Press.

When Cheetah Project was being conceptualised, the authorities had prepared a list of habitual hunters. This time, however, a detailed list has been prepared with name of hunters, their address etc.

A Kuno officer wishing anonymity said that eight poachers were nabbed so far. But they are poachers who try to hunt for bush meat and have no history of killing big cats. Moreover, they were caught much before they executed hunting plan.

Kuno officials have included some villagers in information network and assured them that their identity would not be revealed if they would pass on the information.

A hunter was recently arrested in Kuno along with the gun. At present, three Namibian cheetahs are in wild and 11 South African cheetahs are in big enclosure at Kuno. Four cubs have been born, taking the total to 23.