MP Shocker! Son smashes father's head with boulder in Khargone, drags body on road | Representational Image: Pixabay

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district witnessed a heart-wrenching incident, where a son gruesomely murdered his father and later dragged the body to his residence with blood oozing out of it.

Some villagers recorded the incident on their phone, which later went viral on social media.

The incident was reported in Kodlakhedi village on Saturday at 3.30 pm and the entire village remained shell shocked after witnessing the gruesome act. The villagers informed Karhi police that accused Dinesh, Chawre, 27, smashed his father Raju, son of Sukhram Chawre’s head with a heavy boulder to death and later dragged the body to his house.

Accused arretsed

Police station in-charge Deepak Yadav informed that they have taken the body into their custody and arrested the accused.

Yadav informed that police have sent the body for a post-mortem and interrogated the accused to ascertain the cause of the incident. Police also questioned villagers and the family members of the accused and deceased to know the reason behind the incident.