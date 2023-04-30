MP: Youth arrested for IPL betting worth ₹1.25 crore in Mandsaur, three absconding | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police in Mandsaur arrested one person and unearthed IPL betting worth ₹1.25 crores.

Police informed that the accused who was arrested was identified as Sagar Dagwar, 29, a resident of Mandsaur, while three others managed to flee the spot.

According to the information received from the police control room, the accused had betted on the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Madhav Nagar. The police team swung into the action, raided the place and recovered ₹17500 in cash from the possession of the accused, a laptop worth ₹25000, nine mobile phones, transaction records of ₹35 lakh, a register which mentioned accounts of ₹82 lakh and account a book having transaction record of ₹1 lakh, Kotwali police station in-charge Amit Soni said.

Sagar Dagwar has named the other three accused including Ajay Pingle, Rakesh Mawar, and Devendra Dagwar, all residents of Mandsaur and police are searching for them.

Police have registered a case against Sagar and three others under relevant sections.