Madhya Pradesh Rains: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit cities; red alert issued in Bhopal, Indore and other districts (Details inside)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The regional meteorological department issued red alert for Indore, Bhopal, and several other districts for hail and thunderstorm, on Sunday morning.

Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Damoh , Seoni and Chhindwara are on red alert on the note of heavy rain, gusty winds along with frequent lightening and hail.

From 8:30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday, 15.5 mm rainfall was recorded, taking the total rainfall in April month to 24.6 mm.

Heavy rainfall in the city, caused waterlogging on the roads for about half an hour. The weather cleared up after that, but it started raining again in the afternoon, leading to water accumulation in various places.

The previous day, Saturday, was cloudy throughout the day, with wind speeds of 18 kilometers per hour. The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was nine degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature was 19.1 degrees, four degrees below normal.

The month of April saw a lot of temperature fluctuations, with the mercury dropping from 31 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the month and then rising to 37-38 degrees from April 11 to 20. However, the temperature dropped again towards the end of the month, with the maximum temperature recorded at 39.6 degrees on April 17.

This is the first time in the last 10 years that the mercury did not touch 40 degrees in April. Last year, in 2020, the maximum temperature in April was 39.7 degrees, and the mercury did not reach 40 degrees then either.

This year, the weather patterns were influenced by Western Disturbance, cyclonic circulation, and Dronika, which caused moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to be present in the region. As a result, most days in April were cloudy.