 Mumbai Rains: Memes & videos surface on Twitter as Mumbaikars enjoy the weather
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Some parts of Mumbai witnessed a rain shower earlier on Saturday and the experience was shared on social media by many internet users. From taking to WhatsApp status to tweets, netizens let their digital family know that there are enjoying the Mumbai rains which covered Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) including Thane on Saturday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday was 26.6°C while the humidity was 87%. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier in a forecast report that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and several districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Mumbai Rains: "Garmi mein thandi ka ehsas', Twitter explodes with memes on unseasonal rains
