Mumbai Rains: Memes & videos surface on Twitter as Mumbaikars enjoy the weather

Some parts of Mumbai witnessed a rain shower earlier on Saturday and the experience was shared on social media by many internet users. From taking to WhatsApp status to tweets, netizens let their digital family know that there are enjoying the Mumbai rains which covered Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) including Thane on Saturday morning, bringing respite from the sweltering heat.

Check reactions

Almost on point forecast rains reported in many parts of mumbai. Malad, bhandup, thane.

However tonight have better chances

Rains will be of short duration

Tell if its raining or it was raining in your area. #mumbairains https://t.co/eJxgqmVNpy pic.twitter.com/VEAS2mQUnK — SkyWatch Weather India (@SkyWatchUpdates) April 29, 2023

the area of Mumbai where it didn't rain yet



Mumbaikars be like#mumbairains#thane pic.twitter.com/BNLNC4HJ6c — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) April 29, 2023

I told my kid it's summer

But it's raining now



Me to my kid...#mumbairains #thane pic.twitter.com/4g3v33bkbX — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) April 29, 2023

After raining in March and April



Summer to #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/8Nu2xyio2N — MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) April 29, 2023

Netizens share videos and images of rain in the city and suburbs

As expected, April #Mumbairains are back again



Some heavy rain spell over isolated areas during morning hours🌧



Vile Parle-Andheri, Bhandup-Thane got rains



Marol 13mm

Thane 11mm

Mulund 8mm



Video by @KingKaranOffic1 https://t.co/62mXcpP7t5 pic.twitter.com/XIno17gVvP — Viraj Kotian (@kotian_viraj) April 29, 2023

Looks like #MumbaiRains is trending again🫢



But on serious note, climate change is for real🥺 pic.twitter.com/yVjo5c7PFR — Preshita💫 (@_presh_p) April 29, 2023

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday was 26.6°C while the humidity was 87%. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said earlier in a forecast report that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and several districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.