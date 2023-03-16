 Mumbai Rains: "Garmi mein thandi ka ehsas', Twitter explodes with memes on unseasonal rains
On this cloudy rainy day, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the unseasonal rains.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Mumbai received light rainfall on Wednesday night, and the city as a whole was greeted with a fresh downpour on Thursday morning as well. The cloudy, rainy day comes as a relief to the citizens of Mumbai after an early summer in March.

The city recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on March 12.

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre's (RMC) prediction, Mumbai residents can expect cloudy skies for the rest of the week.

Here are some memes from the Twitter memefest.

