Mumbai Rains: Parts of city received light rainfall, here's how Twitterati reacted | Twitter screengrab

Mumbai has been reeling under scorching heat flagging off the setting in of an early summer with the city recording highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celcius on Sunday.

Similar conditions were felt on Monday morning but the residents got temporary relief after it drizzled in parts of the city stupefying them. Many took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the unseasonal rains.

A user wondered what caused it to rain in March month, while another user was 'worried' to see rains in Mumbai in the month of March.

"Really worrisome to see Mumbai rains in the month of March due to climate change but still, I wonder whether I'll be able to experience it after 10 days there," the user wrote.



"The way I was exhausted but the weather rn has energised me that I can even pull an all nighter just sitting by the window and enjoying the cool breeze," a user sighed with relief that unseasonal rains brought on.

A weather enthusiast, who goes by Mumbai Nowcast, tweeted that parts of western suburbs and Thane witnessed some rains and thundering.

"Unseasonal Rains Round 2! Parts of western suburbs and Thane witnessing some rains and thundering. Expect the same to continue on and off till 17th March. Hope it brings down AQI which is unprecedented in Mumbai this year," the user tweeted.

Meanwhile, another user, Athreya Shetty, who is also a weather enthusiast said, "Isolated Mumbai rains already reported these last couple of hours & main system not even here yet! Measurable 1-2mm was recorded in some parts of Mumbai and Thane. Activity is expected to increase by midweek as already forecast. May update my forecast depending how things go."

Unseasonal rains to continue

Climate Trends, a climate and weather communications non-profit, the country will experience a second round of unseasonal rains beginning early this week.

Meterologists told Climate Trends that the upcoming rains could last for a long time affecting parts of central, east and southern India.