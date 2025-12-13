 Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 2 Factory Owners, Employees Of Murder In 2013 Intruder Death Case
Mumbai sessions court acquitted two factory owners and two employees of murder and assault charges in the 2013 death of alleged intruder Javed Hajrat Ali. Ali, caught during an attempted theft, was handed over to police but died later. The court noted no clear explanation for Ali’s 81 injuries and questioned the delayed medical care, citing insufficient prosecution evidence.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits Factory Owners, 2 Employees Of Murder In 2013 Intruder Death Case | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The sessions court has acquitted two owners of a factory and their two employees booked for assaulting an alleged intruder to death in March 2013. The deceased, Javed Hajrat Ali, was allegedly caught by the accused while he, along with three others, entered the factory with the alleged motive of theft.

Sessions judge RS Aradhye acquitted Amarjit Singh, 56, and Vijay Singh, 54 (the owners of SA Engineering) and their two employees Vishnu Sharma, 51, and Vijay Yadav, 34, from the charges of murder, wrongful confinement and assault (Ali allegedly had 81 injuries on his body).

About The Case

As per the prosecution case, in the wee hours of March 5, 2013, four thieves came to Singh’s factory with the intention to commit theft by breaking tin roof sheds. Three of them fled but Ali was caught. Singh brothers had called Malvani police station for help at around 5am and handed over Ali to the police. However, Ali died and all four were booked by Malvani police.

While acquitting the factory owners and employees, the court noted that Ali was handed over to the police at 6 am and he was taken to the hospital only at 10 am. It also noted that his “health was quite good… he could talk, and no such emergency was found by the police officer to refer him immediately to the hospital.”

Questioning the 81 injuries found on Ali’s body, the court said there is no answer to this question from the entire prosecution evidence and no witness stated or tried to explain this ambiguous situation. The judge said, “If the deceased sustained a number of injuries then why was he not taken to the hospital immediately.”

