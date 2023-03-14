Mumbai Weather Update: City sears at 27.8°C, IMD says isolated heatwave conditions likely; AQI remains 'poor' at 245 | AFP

Mumbai: The city sizzled after it recorded 39.4 degrees Celcius on Sunday which was highest maximum temperature recorded across India on the day. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said that more unseasonal rains will follow.

Parts of the city saw rain and thunder on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. However, that did not help much with the temperature of the city which was 27.8oC on Tuesday morning while the humidity was 49%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 245 as of 9 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 245 and 158 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

IMD said that the city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/ evening and that parts of the city will see heatwave condition. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 38oC & 25 degoC.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 213 AQI · Poor

Mazgaon: 305 AQI · Very Poor

Worli: 180 AQI · Moderate

Sion: 229 AQI · Poor

Malad: 196 AQI · Moderate

Mulund: 202 AQI · Poor

Navi Mumbai: 305 AQI · Very Poor