Maharashtra: 4 Bridges & Underpasses To Come Up On NH-848 To Ease Nagpur Traffic Snarls On Samruddhi Mahamarg

Nagpur: Responding to a question from member Satyajit Tambe on traffic snarls along the Samruddhi Mahamarg caused by incomplete work on the Thane– Bhiwandi bypass, minister of state Meghana Bordikar said the congestion occurs mainly during peak hours due to vehicles being diverted onto service roads.

She informed the House that 127 traffic wardens and nine cranes had been deployed to ease the congestion, and the work is expected to be completed by May next year. She added that said that the MSRDC, on behalf of the NHAI, is constructing four major bridges, four minor bridges and four underpasses on National Highway 848 (old NH-3).

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Milind Narwekar raised concerns in the Assembly over the slow progress of the road passing through Worli and connecting Shivdi. Responding to him, Industries minister Uday Samant said work on Narayan Hardikar Marg was nearly 90% complete, with only the access ramps pending.

He added that all bridge-related barricades had been removed and the remaining work would be finished as scheduled. Sawant also told the House that while 62% of the Shivdi–Worli highway project had been completed, work near Shivdi railway station and in the Elphinstone area was delayed due to pending rehabilitation of project-affected people. He assured the House that the entire project would be completed by September 2026 as per the revised plans.

