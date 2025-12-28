Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Launches Cleanliness Classroom Initiative

Indore News: Mayor Launches Cleanliness Classroom Initiative | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant move to enhance public participation in cleanliness, the Indore Municipal Corporation launched a new initiative under the latest Swachh Survekshan guidelines, targeting school students as ambassadors of hygiene and environmental awareness.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inaugurated the campaign on Saturday by interacting with students at a school on Sanwer Road. He explained the importance of maintaining cleanliness, focusing on solid waste management, air quality index (AQI), and controlling air pollution for a healthier city. The Mayor emphasized that small, consistent daily habits can have a lasting impact on city cleanliness.

During the interactive session, students actively engaged, asking questions about cleanliness and environmental protection. Appreciating their curiosity, Mayor Bhargav said children are often more conscious about hygiene than adults, and their enthusiasm plays a vital role in keeping Indore at the top in cleanliness rankings.

He further highlighted that schoolchildren have the unique ability to influence elders positively, converting awareness into daily practice. Indore serves as a model city where initiatives driven by children have inspired a wider public movement, making cleanliness a way of life. The Mayor urged continued participation from both students and citizens to sustain the city's exemplary standard.