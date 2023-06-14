MP: Scindia Supporter From Shivpuri Baijnath Singh Yadav To Return To Congress Ahead Of Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In another setback to the saffron party ahead of MP elections, former BJP leader and Scindia supporter from Shivpuri Baijnath Singh Yadav is set to join Congress.

In a showcase of strength, Yadav's convoy, including several cars loaded with his supporters, left for Bhopal to take the Congress' membership on Wednesday noon. The video was tweeted by a Hindi Newspaper 'Hindustan'.

In 2020, Yadav followed Scindia's footsteps and left Congress to join BJP.

Baijnath Singh Yadav has an influence over the Yadav vote back in Guna-Shivpuri, and his resignation can hurt the BJP votes in the region.