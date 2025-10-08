MP News: Six Held For Transporting Beef In Bhopal's Parwalia Area | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parwalia Sadak police on Tuesday arrested six men in connection with the seizure of a car loaded with beef in Parvalia Road area on Monday morning. The arrests come a day after Bajrang Dal workers intercepted the vehicle following a tip-off, though the driver had managed to flee from the spot.

According to police officials the accused have been identified as Shahid Noor Mansoori (31) resident of Shahjahanabad, Danish Qureshi (22) of Jehangirabad, Kashif alias Sameeruddin (35) of Kotwali area, Ahad Noor (33) of Jinsi Bank Colony, Farhanuddin (23) of Afzal Colony and Mubeen Ali (20) of Sehore.

Police on Monday had seized the vehicle containing a cow’s head, legs, hide, and over one quintal of meat. Investigation revealed that the car was allegedly used for transporting beef for illegal trade.

Following technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage, police traced and arrested the six accused from different parts of Bhopal and Sehore. Police said further the accused were being questioned to establish the source and destination of the consignment and to identify others involved in the racket.

[Story by Staff Reporter]