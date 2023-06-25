Madhya Pradesh: BJP Diverting Attention From Shivraj, Says Kamal Nath

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP saying the saffron side is smartly attempting to divert attention from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the upcoming assembly elections slated for later this year.

The Congress leader claimed the BJP leadership was aware that Shivraj's government was indulged in huge corruption and people of Madhya Pradesh have fed up with latter's fake promises and they do not take him seriously now. Former chief minister said "Corruptions are coming to the fore on daily basis and the BJP has made corrupt Madhya Pradesh."

Briefing the Press at party's headquarters in Bhopal, Kamal Nath said, "Ye chunao to Shivraj Singh ka hai, lekin BJP unhe divert krna chah rahi hai (This election is of Shivraj Singh, but the BJP diverting him)." He made this remarks in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit in Madhya Pradesh on June 27.

'Election Between People Of MP And BJP'

Commenting more about PM Modi's visit and extensive tour of Central BJP leaders in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, who is leading the Congress' campaign, said, "He (Modi) will come to campaign for BJP, we are also on ground. They are trying to divert the election from Shivraj, but this election is between people of Madhya Pradesh and BJP. It is up to the people who will decide their next government."

Notably, the Congress has been targeting CM Chouhan-led BJP government over corruption issues and has planned to take issues, especially alleged corruption in Mahakal Lok corridor, to the people during the door-to-door election campaign once the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On the other side, BJP is preparing for a mega roadshow to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27. His arrival will also kick-start the poll campaign of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. State BJP leaders, including CM Chouhan, have been repeatedly mentioning that they have PM Modi's face to contest elections in Madhya Pradesh.